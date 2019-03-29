Joseph Aidoo Delighted To Make Black Stars Debut

KRC Genk defender Joseph Aidoo is excited that he got his debut with the Black Stars in the international friendly against Mauritania on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana won 3-1 in Aidoo’s debut for the Ghana senior national team – a game where he excelled and played the full duration of the match.

The former Inter Allies defender also promised to give his best anytime he’s called upon to play for his beloved nation.

“You don’t need to be told, I’m very excited to finally get my debut game for the Black Stars and to crown it a win makes it a bit special.”

‘It is all players’ dream to represent the country and I feel very honoured to get my first cap for the national team.”

“This is an indication that hard work pays and I will continue to do my best at the club level so I can get more opportunities to represent my country.”

Credit: proballmanagement.com