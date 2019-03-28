Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Football News | Mar 28, 2019

Fixtures For Normalization Committee Special Committee Confirmed

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Normalization Committee Special Competition for week 1 fixtures have been announced.

Asante Kotoko will host dreaded Aduana Stars whiles Hearts of Oak battle it with Dreams FC.

The 16 Premier League Teams have been grouped into zones.

Zone A comprises of teams in the Northern Zone whereas Zone B includes teams in the Southern Zones.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana at the CAF inter-club championship.

The fixtures come on Sunday.
Below is the full fixtures for the weekend
Zone A
Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars
Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders
Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC
Stallions FC (WA All Stars) vs Bechem United
Zone B
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United
Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks
WAFA vs Liberty Professionals

