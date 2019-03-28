Fixtures For Normalization Committee Special Committee Confirmed

The Normalization Committee Special Competition for week 1 fixtures have been announced.

Asante Kotoko will host dreaded Aduana Stars whiles Hearts of Oak battle it with Dreams FC.

The 16 Premier League Teams have been grouped into zones.

Zone A comprises of teams in the Northern Zone whereas Zone B includes teams in the Southern Zones.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana at the CAF inter-club championship.

The fixtures come on Sunday.

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders

Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC

Stallions FC (WA All Stars) vs Bechem United

Zone B

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United

Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

WAFA vs Liberty Professionals