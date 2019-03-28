Fixtures For Normalization Committee Special Committee Confirmed
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Fixtures For Normalization Committee Special Committee Confirmed
The Normalization Committee Special Competition for week 1 fixtures have been announced.
Asante Kotoko will host dreaded Aduana Stars whiles Hearts of Oak battle it with Dreams FC.
The 16 Premier League Teams have been grouped into zones.
Zone A comprises of teams in the Northern Zone whereas Zone B includes teams in the Southern Zones.
The winner of the competition will represent Ghana at the CAF inter-club championship.
The fixtures come on Sunday.
Below is the full fixtures for the weekend
Zone A
Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars
Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders
Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC
Stallions FC (WA All Stars) vs Bechem United
Zone B
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United
Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks
WAFA vs Liberty Professionals