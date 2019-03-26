NC Special Competition To Start This Weekend After Launch

The GFA Normalization Committee Special football tournament has officially been launched and is set to commence this weekend, March 30 and 31.

The launch of the competition which was held at the forecourt of the GFA Secretariat on Monday evening also saw the official unveiling of the competition’s logo.

The logo comprises of red which means Protection and Guidance, yellow which means Loyalty and Success, green which means Renewal and Growth and white which means Purity and Peace.

All Premier League Clubs and Division one Clubs with the exception of WA All Stars and New Edubiase have confirmed their participation in the competition.

President of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah announced that each participating team will receive GHc30, 000.00 with the winner taking home GHc200, 000.00 whiles the runner-up will be rewarded with GHc100, 000.00 in tier 1.

The tier 2 will have the winner take away GHc150, 000.00 as the runner-up gets GHc80, 000.00.

Dr Amoah also stated that the competition will be “used to test the reforms that will be brought on board as well as the rapid adjudication of cases".

The competition is to revive domestic football competition in Ghana after a 9-month hiatus since the Anas Number 12 exposè.

Winner of the first tier the competition will represent Ghana at the next CAF Champions league competition whilst the winner of the second tier will represent Ghana in the next Confederation Cup,