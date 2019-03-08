GOC President Visits IOC Headquarters

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has welcomed Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah and other executive board members to the IOC headquarters in Switzerland.

Ben Nunoo Mensah was accompanied by Richard Akpokavie, the General Secretary of the GOC, Mr. Fred Lartey Otu, the Treasurer, and Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chef de Mission at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Mr. Lartey Otu said it was good for Ghana as a nation to receive such an honourable invitation.

He said while in Switzerland, they would have the opportunity to discuss Olympic Solidarity, Communications, Legal and Constitutional issues.

The General Secretary, Richard Akpokavie said Ghana has been an important member of the IOC for many years and it is about time that the nation makes an impression by winning an Olympic Gold medal, though winning is not everything in Olympism than contributing positively and helping others.

Ben Nunoo Mensah who recently attended an ANOCA workshop in Burkina Faso where the continental body has decided to support African athletes to win medals in Tokyo 2010 Olympic Games has also welcomed the decision by ANOCA to support aid top African athletes to excel.