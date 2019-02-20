CAF CC: Amos Frimpong Optimistic Of Victory Ahead Of Nkana FC Clash

Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong says the team is confident of victory against Nkana FC on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights will be hosted by the Zambian side in their third group game.

After securing their first victory against Zesco United in the second group game on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to beat the home team on Sunday.

"Our game against Nkana FC will be a difficult game," he told Nhyira FM.

"We have watched their videos and we determined to bring the three maximum points to Ghana.

"We are going for a win," he added.

Kotoko will leave the shores of the country with 18 man squad.