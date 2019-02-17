CAF CC: Egyptian Match Officials To Handle Nkana, KotokoClash

CAF has named Egyptian match officials, led by Ahmed ELGHANDOUR to officiate the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup Group C fixture between Zambia’s Nkana FC and Asante Kotoko on February 24

ELGHANDOUR, who has handled over 20 games in the ongoing 2018/19 season in Egypt, acts as the centre referee with compatriots Ahmed HOSSAM ELDIN and Hany ABDELFATTAH MAHMOUD ELSNADIDY flanking him on the lines as assistants one and two respectively.

Also from Egypt is fourth official Mohamed MAROUF while South African Simphiwe Brain Xaba has been named Match Commissioner by Caf.

Nkana will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Kitwe for a successive home game in Group C of the Confederation Cup.

The Zambian side defeated Sudan’s Al-Hilal 2-1 last Wednesday to give their campaign some life after losing to rivals ZESCO in their opening game of the group.

Kotoko similarly have three points after narrowly defeating ZESCO 2-1 at home. A win for either side boosts their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals.

All teams in Group C are on three points after two games.