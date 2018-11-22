modernghana logo

3 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Portugal Unaware Of Joint World Cup Bid With Spain, Morocco

A Portuguese official says Spain has made no approach about the possibility of presenting a three-way bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco.

Education Minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, who oversees sports, says he has "no formal knowledge of any official announcement about a three-way bid."

He also says he believes FIFA does not allow joint bids from separate confederations - in this case, UEFA and the Confederation of African Football.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez supposedly conveyed the bid offer to Moroccan counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during a brief visit to the north African country.

Bids to host the 2030 World Cup are being considered by countries in South America and England.

