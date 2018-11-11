modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Mkhitaryan Rescues Arsenal Against Wolves

Wires
Ivan Cavaleiro has scored two of Wolves' 12 Premier League goals this season
Ivan Cavaleiro has scored two of Wolves' 12 Premier League goals this season

Substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a late equaliser to stretch Arsenal's unbeaten run to 16 matches and deny Wolverhampton Wanderers a famous win at the Emirates.

Ivan Cavaleiro's close-range finish looked like securing the Black Country club their most eye-catching victory since returning to the Premier League this season.

The visitors pounced on an error by Granit Xhaka, Cavaleiro and Raul Jiminez exchanging passes before the former tapped home.

Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin both went close to equalising while leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post before Mkhitaryan's 86th-minute cross went straight past Rui Patricio.

In a thrilling contest, Wolves almost snatched it in stoppage time when 18-year-old substitute Morgan Gibbs-White hit the bar.

The fifth-placed Gunners are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham while Wolves remain 11th in the table.

More Video Headlines
🇺🇸 US: Colin Kaepernick debate overshadows NFL season opener | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 US: Colin Kaepernick debate overshadows NFL season opener | Al Jazeera English
Franco's remains:
Franco's remains: "There is an element of political calculation"
Open Defecation - The Pulse on JoyNews (28-9-18)
Open Defecation - The Pulse on JoyNews (28-9-18)
Small country, big dreams: Luxembourg pushes into space
Small country, big dreams: Luxembourg pushes into space
Press Association: Britain identifies Russians suspected of Skripal nerve attack
Press Association: Britain identifies Russians suspected of Skripal nerve attack
Miss Ghana 2017 Resigns - Let's Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (30-7-18)
Miss Ghana 2017 Resigns - Let's Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (30-7-18)
Semey Revisited: The legacy of nuclear testing in Kazakhstan
Semey Revisited: The legacy of nuclear testing in Kazakhstan
CitiTVGH Live Stream
CitiTVGH Live Stream

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The greatest treasure handed to man is The Bible

By: Sampson Agyei Mensah quot-img-1
body-container-line