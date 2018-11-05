modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | Football News

Black Maidens Hold Training Session In Brazil Ahead Of FIFA U-17 World Cup [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Black Maidens Hold Training Session In Brazil Ahead Of FIFA U-17 World Cup [VIDEO]

The Black Maidens of Ghana returned to their training programme on Sunday having rested after Saturday’s training match in Sao Paulo.

Ghana recorded a 4-0 win over America FC on Saturday ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in Uruguay later this month.

The training was supervised by head Coach Augustine Adotey and his Assistant Mallam Baba Nuhu.

Video below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1IF YOU MIND THE UGLINESS OF THE BAMBOO YOU WILL DESTROY IT BEFORE YOU SEE IT IMPORTANCE

By: JAMES A. K. BAIDOE quot-img-1
body-container-line