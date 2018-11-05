The Black Maidens of Ghana returned to their training programme on Sunday having rested after Saturday’s training match in Sao Paulo. Ghana recorded a 4-0 wi...
Black Maidens Hold Training Session In Brazil Ahead Of FIFA U-17 World Cup [VIDEO]
The Black Maidens of Ghana returned to their training programme on Sunday having rested after Saturday’s training match in Sao Paulo.
Ghana recorded a 4-0 win over America FC on Saturday ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in Uruguay later this month.
The training was supervised by head Coach Augustine Adotey and his Assistant Mallam Baba Nuhu.
Video below...