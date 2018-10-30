Asante Kotoko Should Play More International Friendly Matches - Saddick Adams

AshantiGold striker Saddick Adams has advised Asante Kotoko to play more international friendly games to enhance their chances of making an impact in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko declared their intentions of participating in the CAF Confederations Cup after petitioning the Normalisation Committee over its decision to not allow clubs to compete in Africa.

A section of football pundits believes the Porcupine Warriors does not have a competitive squad to take the continent by storm despite their impressive outings in recent friendly games.

However, Adams who recently played against the Kumasi-based side in a friendly encounter thinks otherwise and claims they need more international exposure to attest their readiness before embarking on the Africa journey.

"Asante Kotoko has a good team but they need to play international friendly matches to access their strength but the team is good," Adams told Happy FM.

'Kotoko must desist from doing things that doesn't bring them luck because football needs luck.'

Adams was instrumental in the Porcupine Warriors side in their MTN FA Cup triumph after bagging hat-trick in the final against fiercest rivals Hearts of Oak.

