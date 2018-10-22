CAL Bank Rounds Up Its 2018 Open Golf Championship

Hundreds of golfers across the country gathered at the Achimota golf course, Accra last Saturday to participate in the 2018 CAL Bank Limited open golf championship.

The Ghanaian owned bank organized the event as part of its annual strategy of empowering both professional and amateurs of the golf fraternity.

A cross section of participants

The three-day 18-hole event, had its unique blend of sporting fun and fostered healthy sporting rivalry among players and partners.

Managing Director of CAL Bank, Frank Adu Jnr. also displayed his golf skills to the admiration of staff, guests and colleague golfers.

Frank Adu Jnr. Managing Director of CAL Bank

We'll continue to support golf competitions despite financial sector challenges

Philip Owriedu, Executive Director of CAL Bank mentioned that despite the shake-ups in Ghana's financial sector, the bank is strong and reliable enough to continue supporting the championship in the years to come.

Executive Director of CAL Bank, Philip Owriedu

“We are all aware of the financial challenges in the banking sector but we want to assure you that CAL bank is a strong brand you can rely on. We will still support the development of golf in Ghana. We just hope that next year we will have a better and more competitive tournament”

Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Ben Botchwey hailed CAL Bank for its continuous assistance and dedication to the development of golf in the country.

A Lady golfer

He also thanked the bank for contributing to the success of the competition.

Awards

Scores of participants emerged winners of the various categories of the competition.

A lady golfer picking up her trophy

All winners took home trophies and branded souvenirs from CAL Bank.

Kenyan resident in Ghana, Victor Oyongo was crowned the overall winner after returning a net score of 68 in the men's Group A, grossed 77 with his new handicap of 8.

He attributed his success to CAL Bank’s sponsorship and the zeal with which he competed.

Victor Oyongo (Left)

“I appreciate CAL Bank for sponsoring this event annually. We are grateful to them for organizing this big competition. I won because I was focused and kept my head up. I will compete for next year and the years to come.”

CAL Bank and its support to golf

CAL Bank is aimed at empowering the society through sports by promoting known and lesser known sports as a means of fostering social integration.

Over the years, the bank has supported the development of golf especially with its strategy of empowering the youth through its golf academy.

Currently, CAL Bank is the most innovative indigenous Ghanaian Bank in Ghana.

Its slogan 'Forward Together' continuously drives the bank to play an important role in the Ghanaian financial sector by providing total banking services to personal, commercial and corporate clients in Ghana and beyond.