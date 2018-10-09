2019 AFCON Qualifier: Ibrahim Tanko Explains Ayews Snub From Black Stars Squad Ahead Of Sierra Leone Clash

Assistant trainer of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed why the Ayew brothers were excluded from Kwesi Appiah's squad to face Sierra in the AFCON 2019 qualifier.

The Swansea City loanees have not got a national team call-up after playing against Congo in Kumasi in the World Cup qualifier last year.

It has emerged that, there is bad blood between the Ayews and the head coach of the team.

However, coach Ibrahim Tanko says the pair have not received any call-up because the technical team is rebuilding the side.

"The Ayew brothers are great guys but we building a team and know both already that is why we not inviting them now," he told Nhyira Sports.

Sola Ayew, uncle to the Ayew brothers has vented his rage on the technical team on different platforms due to the omission of his nephews but Ibrahim Tanko says the team understand the actions of the former Black Meteors player.

"If Sola Ayew is talking is normal for us because he is their uncle and feels the pain if they are not called. Hopefully, we will see them in our next game," he told Nhyira Sports.

Ghana will host Sierra Leone on Thursday for the first leg of the doubleheader clash for Cameroon 2019.