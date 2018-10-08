2018 AWCON Draw To Be Held In Accra

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Mrs Freda Prempeh has hinted that her outfit are in talks with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the draw of the 2018 AWCON to be held in Ghana.

According to her, the LOC has sent the proposal to CAF for consideration and approval.

She further indicated that the committee have also given CAF three different dates for the draw to be held and are waiting for CAF to respond to their request.

“Our preparations are far advanced and we doing everything possible to ensure the successful hosting of the tournament. We have spoken to CAF with regards to the draw and hope they respond to us soon, but whiles we await the date, we equally preparing,” she told Angel FM.

She further noted that if CAF approves it, the draw for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations will be held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Local Organizing Committee unveiled the official mascot for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana last two weeks.

The mascot was unveiled at a short ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The mascot is an Eagle and has been named ‘Agorohemaa’.