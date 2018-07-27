Badu To Miss Serie A Start

Udinese midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, will miss the start of the Serie A season due to injury.

Badu, 27, has been undergoing rehabilitation in Austria following a knee surgery last week.

The Ghana international went under the knife to correct the defect and will stay out up to seven weeks.

“I had to do the surgery to correct it otherwise I will be playing through pain,” he said.

“I am currently here in Austria undergoing rehabilitation.”

Badu has returned to the Italian side after a successful loan spell at Turkish side, Bursaspor.

He made 19 appearances in the Super Lig with Bursaspor.