Joseph Fosu Resign As Eleven Wonders CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side, Techiman Eleven Wonder has resigned from the club.
Joseph Kwabena Fosu left his position on Wednesday 18th, July 2018.
The Premier League newcomers released a statement on Friday 20th, July 2018 indicated that Mr Fosu resigned due to personal reasons.
Below is the club’s statement: