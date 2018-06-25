Number12: Randy Abbey Set Up Kwesi Nyantakyi - Kennedy Agyapong Alleges

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Randy Abbey who is now the host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV is the architect behind the investigation by Tiger Eye PI to set up former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former CAF 1st vice president was captured receiving $65,000 from TigerEyePI crew who expressed interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

Mr Nyantakyi also bragged how he could use his position to influence top government officials to secure bumper contracts from the government.

But according to the vociferous politician, the former FIFA Executive Council Member was set up by the Hearts of Lions owner purposely to get him out of the FA presidency so he takes over.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations in an interview with Kumasi based FOX 97.9 FM amidst series of allegations against Ghana's investigative reporter, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The controversial politician has set Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to premiere videos gathered by himself which he has titled "Who watches the watchman" set to reveal alleged bribery and corrupt practices by award-winning journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.