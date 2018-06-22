CONFIRMED: John Boye Completes FC Metz Move

Black Stars defender John Boye has officially joined French second-tier side FC Metz after leaving Turkish side Sivasspor.

The hard-working defender will have an option of extending the contract for another year after his two years stay subject to his performance.

He refused to extend his contract with the top-flight Sivasspor and despite several offers from other Turkish sides, the Ghanaian opted to return to France.

Boye's move will reunite him with former manager Frederic Antonetti who coached him at Rennes before he moved to Turkey.

His decision to return to France hinges of his desire to be closer to his family after spending three years in Turkey.

After playing for Turkish sides Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor, the former Rennes defender has now committed to the Grenats.