Aduana Stars CEO Attributes Their Heavy Defeat In Algeria To Harsh Weather Condition

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey says harsh weather conditions in Algeria contributed immensely to their CAF Champions League exit.

The Fire Boys have been relegated to the second-tier of CAF's club competition after they were thumped 4-0 at the Stade Mai 8 1945-losing the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

And according to Mr Commey, several factors contributed to his outfit's annihilation in the Maghreb country but at the top was the very cold weather in Algeria.

"Yes the weather in Algeria played a major factor in our defeat," Commey said on Happy FM.

The former Hearts member revealed they were not only frustrated on the pitch but officials from the security of Algeria also intimidated them but were later acquaintances.

"The police in Algeria also frustrated us, they later became our friends after their team has defeated," Commey added.

Despite, the defeat Albert Commy was grateful for the support received from the Ghana Football Association.

"Governmental support will help Ghanaian clubs to do well in any continental competition," he said.

"Aduana is very thankful to the Ghana football association for assisting the club with winter jackets, in faraway Algeria."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com