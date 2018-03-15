OFFICIAL: Bukom Banku Set To Fight Bastie Samir In A Rematch On June 30

Bastie Samir has agreed to give Brimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko a rematch on June 30th later this year but the venue is yet to be disclosed.

Both boxers signed the agreement on Thursday afternoon at the Old Kingsway opposite the Usher Fort in Accra.

After signing the contract, Kamoko said, “I thank Bastie Samir for giving me a rematch. I admit I lost the first bout, but I want to tell Samir that my loss was of my own doing. This time he is not going to have his way. When I beat him there will be a third fight to settle matters.”

However, Samir is optimistic about the second win against Kamoko.

“I won the first fight and I will beat him again in the rematch, I will not talk plenty. My fans should be rest assured that Kamoko will go down again.”

Bastie Samir won the first fight in October 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena after stopping Kamoko in round seven.

Bastie won silver in the welterweight division at the 2007 All-Africa Games.