Al Tahaddy Chief Khalid Kwafi Tips Aduana Stars For Champions League Glory

President of Al Tahaddy Khalif Kwafi is hopeful that Aduana Stars will clinch this year's CAF Champions League title following the warm reception his outfit received at the hands of the club ahead of their second leg clash in the competition.

The Ogya Boys booked their ticket to the next round of the competition after beating Libyan club Al Tahaddy 2-0 in the return encounter via goals from Elvis Opoku and Derick Sasraku, having lost the first leg 1-0 a fortnight ago.

Despite his outfit's elimination from the competition, president of Al Tahaddy, Khalif Kwafi tipped the Dormaa-based side to go all the way to lift the ultimate after showing them great hospitality before the crunch encounter.

"Everything was good, I like the people, I like the fans, I like the stadium, I like the game, I like the hospitality, everything was nice," he said after the game.

"It was a very nice trip for me, even though we lost but at least we met very nice people, and Ghana is a nice country I am so happy,"

"And I wish Aduana Stars will go very far in this competition and maybe will be the new African Champions this year, I wish them the best, they deserve it," he added.

Aduana will next face ES Setif of Algeria as the club draw closer to their target of reaching the money zone.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com