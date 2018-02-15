Albert Adomah Applauds Jack Grealish

Ghana winger Albert Adomah has acknowledged the debt Aston Villa owe to midfielder Jack Grealish in their remarkable run in the English Championship.

Steve Bruce's men jumped to second place on the English Championship table over the weekend after beating city rivals Birmingham City 2-0 to take their winning streak to five games.

English midfielder Jack Grealish, who replaced the injured Josh Onomah early in their 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on December 30, has been acclaimed for the side's excellent run.

"Since Jack came back in, he's been immense," Adomah told BBC WM.

"Even if he doesn't score, he produces magic. He creates things from nowhere."

After running off a first-half hamstring injury, Adomah scored his 13th goal of the season in the win over Birmingham City - fashioned by a clever left-wing pass from Grealish.

"He's always producing assists," added Adomah. "It's down to the team that I'm scoring so many goals but, if I keep on scoring and the team is winning, then that would make most happy."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com