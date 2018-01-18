How Ghanaian Football Fans Reacted When Countryman Songo Met Prez. Akufo-Addo

Award-winning Sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as "Countryman Songo" was one of the luckiest media personnel who asked the President a question during the first Meet the Press of the year at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, January 17 in Accra.
The Fire-for-Fire Sports show host had three questions to ask the president but was asked by the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid to summarize his questions.
The controversial sports presenter first asked about the report of the 2014 World Cup Commission of Enquiry report and whether the President was interested in it.
It will be recalled that, after the country's abysmal display at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the John Dramani administration formed a three commission to enquire what led to the team's early exit from the tournament.
However, the recommendations which were recommended by commissioners were not implemented under the auspices of former president John Dramani Mahama.
“In such matters, the truth is the best answer. To be honest, I had forgotten about the 2014 White Paper but I believe that my sports minister is looking into it,” the President said.
The sports presenter then went on to ask the president if he is happy with the performance of his Sports Minister.
The President simply answered, "I trust my sports minister is doing well."
He enquired from the President if he will intervene and direct a change at the Ghana Football Association under the auspices of Kwesi Nyantakyi if there is enough evidence that their output is not worth the input government is putting into football in the country.
But the president in answering the question said, "My understanding is that the football administration body, by FIFA rules, is independent. I don't believe the government should intervene. This a basic rule from FIFA; there should be no executive interference," the President said.
After the program, many Ghanaian football fans reacted when Songo met the first gentleman of the land.
I don't think this Government is interested in creative acts and sports,just look how he answered @countrymansongohttps://t.co/4I2jpYI4k7 can you forget abt such issue which involves a tax payers money?
@countrymansongo@NAkufoAddo I didn't like the response of the president on all the three questions fireman asked . Mr president the players are been paid with our tax so is hard time you pay attention to our sports too
How Ghanaian Football Fans Reacted When Countryman Songo Met Prez. Akufo-Addo
Video of Songo asking the president question below.