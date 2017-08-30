TOP STORIES
Ghana's Defender Masahudu Alhassan Interested In Virtus Entella Move
Former Ghana defender Masahudu Alhassan has been linked with a move to Serie B side Virtus Entella.
The left-back struggled for game time last season where he made only three appearances for Perugia.
Alhassan, 24, is owned by Serie A side Udinese.
He has had stints with Novara, Genoa and Latina in the past.
