Ghana's Defender Masahudu Alhassan Interested In Virtus Entella Move

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Former Ghana defender Masahudu Alhassan has been linked with a move to Serie B side Virtus Entella.

The left-back struggled for game time last season where he made only three appearances for Perugia.

Alhassan, 24, is owned by Serie A side Udinese.
He has had stints with Novara, Genoa and Latina in the past.

