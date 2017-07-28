modernghana logo

Valencia eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey 

- ghanasoccernet.com
50 minutes ago | Sports News

La Liga side Valencia have expressed interest in signing Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Teye Partey despite the Diego Simeone's call that the Ghanaian is key to his plans this season.

The Oranges are determined to woo the Ghanaian to the Mestalla and have made their intentions clear by making an initial approach to The Indians.

Reports in the Spanish media indicate that Valencia are on the hunt for a new midfielder with several names popping up.

But according to the SÃºper Deporte, Manager Marcelino Garcia tips the Ghanaian for the role.

Thomas Partey, 24, made 25 appearances for Atleti last season and Simeone has reiterated that he is key for his campaign this season.

Valencia's bid will be a difficult one as Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone has placed a huge block on the interest of clubs who are yearning for the signature Partey with claims that the player is key to his side's La Liga campaign.

Despite having other players in Partey's position, Simoene believes the Ghanaian offers more versatility in midfield than the others.

Simeone highly values â€‹â€‹the attitude, work and predisposition of the Ghanaian and wants to have him at the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

