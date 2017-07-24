TOP STORIES
Sync Sports UK sign David Abagna to launch Ghana operations
UK based Sync Sports Group (SSG) have launched their quest to support and take Ghanaian sportsmen to the very apogee of their disciplines by signing in-form Wa All Stars midfielder, David Abagna as their first Ghana based client.
Headed by J.Kwasi Siaw, grandson of the late businessman and philanthropist J.K Siaw, SS, a collective of registered FA intermediaries, sport consultants & highly skilled recruitment personnel, SSG started full operations in the UK back in July last year and boasts 15 clients including boxing and football athletes most notably Saido Berahino of Stoke City, Ravel Morrison of Lazio, Bassala Sambou of Everton, Mathias Pogba (Sparta Rotterdam), Taylor Richards of Manchester City as well as boxing sensation of Ghanaian descent, Junior Benjamin Saba who makes his professional debut in Las Vegas, USA on September 26.
Now they have thought it necessary to invest in talents back home in both boxing and football and have set the pace with the acquisition of Abagna, a player they have closely monitored for over three years.
"The reality is that we have a pool of untapped talents in Ghana and for whatever reason we never see these players exposed to the big stage.
"At Sync Sports, our plan is to build those athletes we feel are suitable for the top end of the market and create them into the stars they are destined to be and David is just a perfect example," J. Kwasi Siaw, founder and CEO of SSG explained.
"We are 'in sync' with the modern day player and all that comes with assisting them to reach their full potential. We pride ourselves on being able to provide a range of services for our clients ranging from contract negotiations, mentoring, brand building, dietary awareness and the presentation of commercial opportunities," the SSG boss added.
"SSG provides a 24 hour, 365 day 360 management service which is equipped to deal with the needs of all of our players ranging from academy players to the first team, so that the only thing our players have to concentrate on is doing what they do best, namely playing football," he added.
Having signed one player, SSG insist it's just the beginning of bigger things to come for Ghanaian athletes in every sport.
"David is a top midfielder in our eyes, one that suits our module. He has a bit of Kante in him but drives forward more and has 8 goals to his name already in the Ghana Premier League this season from defensive midfield which is rare of a player in that position," Jason Kwasi Siaw hailed.
"We entered the market In Ghana on Monday, we signed him on the Friday to a standard agency contract because David's style suits Europe the top end and at Sync, we plan to build him into a star step by step," he affirmed.
