TOP STORIES
"Life itself is valueless but Life is".By: Rafik Alhassan(UCC)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Maritzburg United chief describes goalkeeper Richard Ofori as ideal signing
Maritzburg United Chairman Farook Kadodia believes the signing of goalkeeper Richard Ofori will help stabilize their backline in the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.
Ofori joined Maritzburg United on a three -year deal last Thursday from Wa All Stars and has the option to extend his stay to another year .
And the Team of Choice capo believes Black Stars shot-stopper is the perfect signing to solve their goalkeeping turmoil following the departure of Namibian international Virgil Vries.
"This goalkeeping position has been a bit challenging for us over the last year or so but we didn't have this area of concern to the team and we had a goal market value aggressively to get the really number one," Kadodia told Kickoff.com
"There were options we were looking at locally like Wayne Sandilands but that is history now and Wayne Sandilands have since moved to Orlando Pirates [from Mamelodi Sundonws] and that's done.
"But fortunately for us we were also having Richard under the microscope and on the radar, and we believed that he was an ideal 'keeper but we also have discretion that a big signing like Richards is not easy to get and it took us time.
"He had other offers in South Africa and he believed that Maritzburg is the right club for him. He's quite young. He's looking for game time and we at Maritzburg believe that he's an ideal player for us and that he'll fill the shoes of the number one 'keeper.
"In the last three years he has taken big steps from the Under-23 side to the senior team in Ghana and that record speaks volumes."
Richard Ofori
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News