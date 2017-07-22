modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Oti signs three-year deal with Esbjerg

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Oti has completed a move to former Danish Superliga campaigners Esbjerg. 

The 20-year old sharp shooter joined Esbjerg on a three-year deal on Thursday after terminating his contract with Portuguese side Sporting Braga last week.

Oti spent last season on loan at the Danish side but failed to hit his stride due to a niggling injury.

However, the club are convinced of his talent and have given him a substantive contract to help them make a swift return to the top flight league.

'Oti was very unfortunate in the spring with his injury, which made him unable to show what he is capable of. I am very pleased that he has been signed and will be allowed to show his qualities, 'Esbjerg sports director Ted van Leeuwen told the club's website.

The former WAFA star can be deployed as a left winger and as an auxiliary striker.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I Don’t Understand Why NDC Is Defending EC Boss – Hassan Ayariga

15 hours ago

EC confusion: Peace Council calls for internal dialogue

15 hours ago

quot-img-1I am sorry alone can't repair a damage caused

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line