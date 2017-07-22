TOP STORIES
Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Oti signs three-year deal with Esbjerg
Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Oti has completed a move to former Danish Superliga campaigners Esbjerg.
The 20-year old sharp shooter joined Esbjerg on a three-year deal on Thursday after terminating his contract with Portuguese side Sporting Braga last week.
Oti spent last season on loan at the Danish side but failed to hit his stride due to a niggling injury.
However, the club are convinced of his talent and have given him a substantive contract to help them make a swift return to the top flight league.
'Oti was very unfortunate in the spring with his injury, which made him unable to show what he is capable of. I am very pleased that he has been signed and will be allowed to show his qualities, 'Esbjerg sports director Ted van Leeuwen told the club's website.
The former WAFA star can be deployed as a left winger and as an auxiliary striker.
