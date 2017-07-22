TOP STORIES
Sarfo Gyamfi tips Richard Ofori to succeed at Maritzburg United
Asante Kotoko midfielder Frank Sarfo Gyamfi has earmarked newly signed Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori to a success with the club.
Ofori completed a three-year deal with the South Africa Premier Soccer League outfit on Wednesday from Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.
And Gyamfi, who is a former player of the side before rescinding his contract in 2012, has backed his compatriot to excel in the league.
"I am happy for him following the opportunity he has been handed. Maritzburg are great side with amazing supporters," Gyamfi told Goal.
Richard Ofori
