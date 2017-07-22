TOP STORIES
A godly,beautiful,intelligent and A beautiful,intelligent,educated and godly woman---a treasure.By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Liberty coach Michael Osei wants GPL to be halted
Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei says the Premier League Board should halt the league to allow Asante Kotoko regroup themselves for the remaining matches.
The Porcupine Warriors have gone two games without game time after the Premier League Board postponed their matches against are rivals Hearts of Oak and WAFA due to their involvement in a fatal motor accident at the Nkawkaw road last Wednesday.
The club's players are recuperating after sustaining various injuries in the accident coupled with the psychological emotions following the death of their assistant equipment officer Thomas Asare from the unfortunate occurrence.
Osei, who is a former coach of the side though believes the organizing body should halt the league up until the Porcupine Warriors recover fully from the trauma.
'I think it will be good for us to break the League, we have to wait for Kotoko to recover from that incident,' Osei told Atinka FM.
'It wouldn't be fair for us to be playing games at this time, already they have an outstanding game and this weekend they are not going to play, it is likely they will not play their next game as well.'
The team returned to training for the first time on Thursday afternoon after the unforeseen incident but will not partake in this weekend's fixtures.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News