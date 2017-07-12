TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Team Ghana for 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Named
Swimming sensations, Abeiku Jackson and Kaya Adwoa Forson head a 23-member contingent comprising young athletes and officials who will depart Accra on Saturday through the USA to represent Ghana at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.
Chef de Mission, Mawuko Afadzinu of Team Ghana who addressed the media today said the nation will be represented by 12 athletes and 11 officials at the Games which takes place between July 19 to 23 at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre in Nassau, Bahamas.
Other athletes scheduled to join Jackson and Forson on the trip are tennis players Emmanuel Nyan Plange and Marian Ibrahim, 400-metre runner Rafiatu Nuhu, beach volley players Kelvin Katey Carboo and Eric Tsatsu, cyclists Solomon Tagoe and Gabriel Tettey, boxers Alfred Kotey and Philip Quartey as well as judoka Emmanuel Kemevor.
The officials of Team Ghana are Noah Bagerbaseh Bukari (tennis coach), Kodwo Abbiw Jackson (swimming coach), Moro Mumuni (beach volley coach), Theophilus Edzie (Technical Personnel), Vincent Akai Netty, (boxing coach), Dennis Kweku Moore (cycling coach), Joyce Boatey-Asyei (athletics coach), Martin Engmann (team doctor), Benedict Owusu (press attache) and two guests; Richard Akpokavie (Secretary General GOC) and Robert Sarfo Mensah (Chief Executive of the National Sports Authority).
All the athletes are aged between 14-18 per the rules of the Commonwealth Games Youth Games.
Theo Edzie, Deputy Treasurer of the GOC explained that even the team did not have a kit sponsor as their kits had been acquired and were well branded in Ghana.
