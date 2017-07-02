TOP STORIES
Match Report: Black Stars B 4-0 Vision FC - Vintage Black Stars B wallop determined DOL side
Ghana's home-based Black Stars handed Division One League side Vision FC their heaviest defeat in history with a 4-0 mauling at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.
A stupendous first half performance saw the Black Stars B scoring all four goals before the break, spanking their opponents in an unbelievable style.
Gideon Waja expertly converted a free kick to break the virginity of the game under ten minute when Joseph Paintsil had been wickedly brought down in front of the Vision FC 18-yard box.
Ten minutes later, Jacob Larweh tailored a masterclass pass to Paintsil who wasted no time in making it 2-0 for the Black Stars B.
Paintsil added the 3rd goal which was also his 2nd, with a swift knock on the ball after Shafiwu Mumuni put him through with a teasing pass which lured the Vision FC goalie out of his comfort zone.
Yaw Yeboah, a guest player for the Black Stars B added the fourth on the stroke of half time minutes after he was brought on to replace for Maxwell Oppong.
Vision FC lifted their game after the break but the Black Stars B were far too strong for them to fetch just a consolation.
The Black Stars B are preparing for the CHAN qualifier with Burkina Faso next month.
Black Stars B line up
Razak Abalora
Eric Owusu
Jacob Laweh
Godfred Asante
Musah Nuhu
Gideon Waja
Maxwell Oppong
Isaac Twum
Stephen Sarfo
Shafiu Mumuni
Joseph Paintsil
Reserves:
Majeed Ashimeru
Richmond Lamptey
Moro Ibrahim
Emmanuel Lomotey
Daniel Lomotey
Justice Blay
Daniel Darkwah
Stephen Kwaku
Yaw Yeboah (Guest player)
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
