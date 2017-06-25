modernghana logo

Kwadwo Poku sees red in Miami FC 2-1 home win over New York Cosmos

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars newbie Kwadwo Poku was red carded in Miami FC 2-1 victory over New York Cosmos in the NASL at the FUI's Riccardo Silva Stadium. 

Argentine striker Emmanuel Ledesma took advantage of a mistake by Miami FC and gave the Cosmos a 1-0 lead with a shot inside the box.

But Stefano Pinho tied the match at 1-1 in the 20th minute. The ball hit a Cosmos defender and got past goalkeeper Jimmy Mauer.

Italian forward Vincenzo Rennella put Miami FC on top in the 47th minute, taking advantage of a cross from Richie Ryan.

Kwadwo Poku, who has scored three goals for Miami FC to help the side close in on the Spring season championship let his team down after he was shown a direct red card for kicking Cosmos winger Jimmy Mulligan in the 59th minute.

Despite playing with only 10 men for the last 29 minutes, Alessandro Nesta's side held on to win the game 2-1.

