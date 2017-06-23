modernghana logo

Over 80 Golfers For MTN Classic Event on Saturday

Sammy Heywood Okine
36 minutes ago | Golf

Over 80 top golfers are expected to take part in the 7th MTN Classic Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Tema Country Golf Club in Accra.

The competition which has attractive prizes at stake, such as trophies, 4G devices and souvenirs for winners in the various categories will be hosted by Sam Addo, the Executive of MTN Business.

According to organisers, this is an opportunity to the Enterprise Team of MTN Ghana to engage the high valued clients and customers, media as well as prospective clients in the Business community.

As this is the seventh competition in series, the organisers want it to be memorable and wish every high profile participant gives off his or her best to win something.

