Former Manchester United star Diego Forlan set to join Michael Essien in Indonesia
Following Michael Essien's decision to join Persib Bandung in the Indonesian league, scores of other big names of world footballers have turned attention to the lowly ranked football league.
Carlton Cole, Peter Odemwingie, and Juan Pablo Pino all followed Essien and now former Manchester United, Diego Forlan ready to play in Indonesia.
Diego Forlan is planned to become another marquee player coloring Indonesia football as revealed by Indonesian super-agent Muly Munial and reported by Indosport.
"There is one Indonesian club that asked me to bring Diego Forlan so far I have communicated (with Forlan)," said Muly.
But reports say Forlan is demanding exorbitant salary from his next suitor which could crumble the deal.
"Everything is still in the negotiation stage, whether he's interested in playing in Indonesia or not depends on the salary he wants," Muly added.
Sources say Forlan has been a great target for Indonesian sides since his exploits in the 2010 World Cup and it is believed that the coming of Essien could lure Forlan to join the Liga 1.
Forlan, who had stints with Villareal, Inter Milan and Athletico Madrid won the golden boot award at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
