Ifeanyi Ubah coach Yaw Preko eyeing Shooting Stars scalp in Nigerian top-flight league
Head coach of Ifeanyi Ubah Yaw Preko has set his sights on ending the first half of the Nigerian Professionals Football League (NPFL) with a win against Shooting Stars at the Ifeanyi Ubah International stadium today.
A win for the Anambra Warriors will make it six games unbeaten run in the league and underlines the team's form as they sustain their upwards move on the table.
Meanwhile, Oluyole Warriors will be desperate to avoid defeat which could slip them into relegation zone hence would want to deploy every weapon in their armoury to get a favourable result.
'It has been an interesting first half of the league season with its ups and downs especially with the journey on the road," the former Hearts of Oak coach said ahead of the encounter.
'We've learnt our lessons from the outcome and we will continue to push hard to get the results. The game on Wednesday is not different, we will prepare for it in all segments as we want to get all the three points available and further strengthen our resolve and current position."
FC Ifeanyi Ubah are currently 8th on the log with 25 points from 18 matches while Shooting Stars are 13th on the table with 22 points from 18 matches.
