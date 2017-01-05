Former AshGold striker Nuhu Fuseini set to sign for Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel

Striker Fuseini Nuhu is expected to join Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer after being released by Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold.

''Nuhu Fuseini could sign for Shabab Al-Sahel in the coming days. He has impressed the technical handlers of the team and they are ready to sign him for the rest of their league season,'' a source told kickgh.com

''Right now I know that his ITC certificate is almost ready and that could help him sign his contract with them.''

Fuseini and his twin Alhassan been played at New Edubiase United and FC Sheriff in Moldova.

