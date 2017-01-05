New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 13:55 CET

Former AshGold striker Nuhu Fuseini set to sign for Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel

Striker Fuseini Nuhu is expected to join Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer after being released by Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold.

''Nuhu Fuseini could sign for Shabab Al-Sahel in the coming days. He has impressed the technical handlers of the team and they are ready to sign him for the rest of their league season,'' a source told kickgh.com

''Right now I know that his ITC certificate is almost ready and that could help him sign his contract with them.''

Fuseini and his twin Alhassan been played at New Edubiase United and FC Sheriff in Moldova.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

You have the right to do what you want to do,but please do the right thing.
By: Musical-Soldier
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img