EXCLUSIVE: Dutch side NEC terminate Quincy Owusu-Abeyie's contract

Dutch side NEC have terminated the contract of Ghana winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie after just six months at the club, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 30-year-old fell out with head coach Peter Hyballa and has not been selected since last November.

He missed crucial matches against Heracles and ADO Den Haag before the winter break, having featured in 12 Eredivisie matches.

Abeyie will be available on the market for a new club and has previously played for Arsenal, Spartak Moscow, Celta Vigo and Panathinaikos.

