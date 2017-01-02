Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Godsway Donyoh Wows The Crowd With Classic Goal At Black Stars Training Session

Ghanaian player with FC Nordsjælland, Godsway Donyoh has yesterday put up impressive play at the Black Training session ahead of the 2017 AFCON.

With a classic goal, Godsway Donyoh was able dribbled three defenders including Jonathan Mensah and Afriyie Acquah to net in the ball.

His impressive play wowed the crowd who watch the game and most of them started to lobby for his instant inclusion into the AFCON squad.

One man actually came walked to coach Avram Grant on the pitch and vied for Godsway Donyoh’s inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON pointing to him.

Others cheered Godsway saying he is Ghana’s Messi.

Meanwhile, coach Avram Grant will name the Black Stars Squad on Monday.

