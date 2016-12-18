On-loan Christian Atsu: I want to settle but Newcastle must decide

On-loan winger Christian Atsu says the decision to remain at St James' Park depends on the club and the manager.

The Chelsea-owned player has exceeded expectations by scoring three goals in 13 Championship appearances.

Atsu, 24, has had four previous loans away from Chelsea but now wants a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

'For me, I always want to settle,' said Atsu. 'Every year I keep moving on loan to different clubs. It is not easy, and I'm looking to settle. For me, I need to keep working hard.

''Newcastle is a big club. I respect them very much right now. I'm here to play football and work hard.

''It is their decision at the end of the season.

''The most important thing is to keep focused on what we want in the Championship.

''I'm settled,' said the Ghana international. ''I'm relaxed with my friends, the coaches and everyone, and also with the fans. ''I'm very happy here in Newcastle.

''I'm getting better each and every game. I keep working hard to help the team.''

Atsu played the entire duration as Newcastle United beat Burton Albion 2-1 on the road to stay on top of the table with a one-point lead.

