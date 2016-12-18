Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 08:25 CET

On-loan Christian Atsu: I want to settle but Newcastle must decide

On-loan winger Christian Atsu says the decision to remain at St James' Park depends on the club and the manager.

The Chelsea-owned player has exceeded expectations by scoring three goals in 13 Championship appearances.

Atsu, 24, has had four previous loans away from Chelsea but now wants a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

'For me, I always want to settle,' said Atsu. 'Every year I keep moving on loan to different clubs. It is not easy, and I'm looking to settle. For me, I need to keep working hard.

''Newcastle is a big club. I respect them very much right now. I'm here to play football and work hard.

''It is their decision at the end of the season.
''The most important thing is to keep focused on what we want in the Championship.

''I'm settled,' said the Ghana international. ''I'm relaxed with my friends, the coaches and everyone, and also with the fans. ''I'm very happy here in Newcastle.

''I'm getting better each and every game. I keep working hard to help the team.''

Atsu played the entire duration as Newcastle United beat Burton Albion 2-1 on the road to stay on top of the table with a one-point lead.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Joking is sometimes key to succes
By: Alfred Ofori Arthur
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img