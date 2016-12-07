GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo In POP For 6 Weeks

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo has been discharged from the Tema General Hospital after he was treated from various complicated fractures.

A source close to the AshGold Chairman said it believed the Orthopedics treated fractures in the upper and lower parts of the humerus.

Fianoo was reported to have fell off the podium during the closing ceremony of the GHALCA G 6 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when players and officials of Aduana mounted to collect their medals and trophy.

An x-ray taken from the Manhyia District hospital showed the GHALCA boss had pain over the bone and bruising presence.

At the time of filing this report Fianoo was resting at his Tema residence after superintending one of the best ever presentation tournaments in the history of the association. He will be in the Plaster of Paris (POP) at least for the next six weeks.

Aduana beat Hearts of Oak on penalties to win the cup, with Asante Kotoko taking the third position.

Hearts newly signed goalkeeper Ben Mensah was voted the Best Player of the Finals.