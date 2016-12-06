Torgah Lifts Gold Fields PGA Tourney

Vincent Torgah (2nd r) receives his cheque from Gold Fields Head Alfred Baku (L) while Ayivor and Damang Golf Club Captain Pius Appiah looks on

An impressive 14 under par score over four days handed the ultimate silverware to Vincent Torgah in the 3rd Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) tourney at Damang over the weekend.

The Tema Country Golf Club player produced 274 points over four days to overthrow defending champion Emos Korblah 288 points, (eight under par).

It was Nigeria's Sunday Odegha who finished third after recording a total score of 286.

Torgah, the maiden edition winner was rewarded with a trophy and a cash prize of GH₵20,000. He attributed his feat to hard work and commitment.

He lauded Korblah and Odegha for pushing him hard to get the win and mentioned that he will continue to train hard and make a mark whenever he represents Ghana at any international competition.

Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku said “When it comes to the Professionals, the catch word is discipline. That is why you were struggling to get a President to lead you.”

“I'm very glad that we organised this competition at Damang which has been a turning point for your indiscipline and seriousness to the game,” he noted.

PGA president B.B.K Ayivor stated that his Association will be looking for more competitions for professional golfers in the country.

He said it is incumbent on the executives to get more play time for Ghanaian professional golfers to enable them improve their standard and be able to compete well in international competitions.

The event was supported by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, ATS, Connell Mining, Real Mining, Stellar Logistics, Stanbic Bank, KF94, Total Ghana and Zen Petroleum.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum