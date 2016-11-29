120 golfers to compete for Tafo Open trophy

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA — This year's Tafo Open Golf Championship tee-off at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Golf Course at Akim Tafo in the Eastern Region on Friday, December 2 and ends on Saturday, December 3.

About 120 golfers are expected to participate in the two-day 36-Hole Scratch competition, which is being sponsored by the UT Group and The Beige Group.

The competition which is opened to amateur golfers throughout the country, will be played in accordance with the World's Golf governing body and the local rules of the Tafo Golf Club.

The Achimota team which will be led by their Captain, Dr Frank Adu will include Yaw Assah-Sam, Nick Small-Man, Gilbert Morgan, Ama Morgan and Mona Myles-Lamptey.

Joshua Peprah will also lead the Tema team which will include Felix Owusu-Adjapong, Paul Owusu-Baah, Ester Antwi and Jessica Tei.

Francis Akwasi Opoku, Mark Peverette, Joe Ohemeng, Joe Ampofo and Theo Asampong are expected to represent the Celebrity Golf Club team.

Mr Michael Djanie, Lead Brands Officer of The Beige Group said the the Beige Group has passion for sports including golf and that the company had developed a programme to train caddies to enable them become professional golfers.

Five prizes will be awarded in the Men's category while three will be given out in the Ladies segment.

There will also be prizes for 'The Longest Drive', 'The Closest to the Pin' as well as Bobby Prize.

Mr Mike Nyinaku, Chief Executive Officer of The Beige Group is expected to grace the occasion.

