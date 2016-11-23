Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 23:36 CET

Arsenal face uphill battle to win group after PSG draw

By Wires

Arsenal face an uphill task to finish top of Group A after Lucas Moura’s 77th-minute header gave PSG a 2-2 draw that puts then in the driving seat to finish top of the group.

Edinson Cavani, who scored for PSG in the first match between the two sides, put the away side ahead when he slotted home at the back post.

It seemed as if Arsene Wenger would pay for resting some key players like Petr Cech, but on the stroke of half-time Olivier Giroud converted a penalty with Arsenal's first shot on target of the half.

In the second half, Arsenal took the lead after pinball in the box saw Marco Verratti slot past his own 'keeper, but late on, terrible defending allowed Lucas Moura to nod in an equaliser at the back post.

To qualify top of their group, Arsenal now must top the group on points as PSG claim a better head-to-head reord on away goals.

People of ghana should push ghana and don't flee
By: Lawrence
