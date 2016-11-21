Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 21 November 2016 09:10 CET

Francis Dadzie snatches equalizer for Sporting Clube de Goa at the death

Francis Dadzie scored a late equalizer for Sporting Clube de Goa who drew 2-2 with Guardian Angel Sports Club on Sunday in the Goa Pro League.

The former Bechem United striker slotted home with a calm finish in the 89th minute.

Guardian Angel took the lead in the 18th minute through Isaac Djourou Isaac after receiving a good ball from Yakubu.

Cajetan Fernandes drew level on 58 minutes with a fantastic free kick.

After 81 minutes, Sanwil D'Costa gave the lead back to Guardian Angel SC but eight minutes Dadzie popped up to deny them.

