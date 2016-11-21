Francis Dadzie snatches equalizer for Sporting Clube de Goa at the death

Francis Dadzie scored a late equalizer for Sporting Clube de Goa who drew 2-2 with Guardian Angel Sports Club on Sunday in the Goa Pro League.

The former Bechem United striker slotted home with a calm finish in the 89th minute.

Guardian Angel took the lead in the 18th minute through Isaac Djourou Isaac after receiving a good ball from Yakubu.

Cajetan Fernandes drew level on 58 minutes with a fantastic free kick.

After 81 minutes, Sanwil D'Costa gave the lead back to Guardian Angel SC but eight minutes Dadzie popped up to deny them.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com