Ghana confirm UAE training camp ahead of Egypt clash

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the Black Stars will be camping in Dubai ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria.

The team will spend five days in the Middle East country to prepare for the crucial task on 13 November.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''The Black Stars will open their pre-match camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday morning with all the players expected to join the team by Monday.

''The team will train in the UAE until they depart for Egypt on Friday - 11th November.''

Head coach Avram Grant named a 23-man squad for the match without injured captain Asamoah Gyan.

But fit-again West Ham United ace Andre Ayew makes a return to captain the side at the Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Ghana need a win to make amends for their opening 0-0 draw with Uganda at home last month.

