Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 23:25 CET

Ghana confirm UAE training camp ahead of Egypt clash

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the Black Stars will be camping in Dubai ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria.

The team will spend five days in the Middle East country to prepare for the crucial task on 13 November.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''The Black Stars will open their pre-match camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday morning with all the players expected to join the team by Monday.

''The team will train in the UAE until they depart for Egypt on Friday - 11th November.''

Head coach Avram Grant named a 23-man squad for the match without injured captain Asamoah Gyan.

But fit-again West Ham United ace Andre Ayew makes a return to captain the side at the Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Ghana need a win to make amends for their opening 0-0 draw with Uganda at home last month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The bird uses it's beak to construct and uses the same beak to destroy
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img