Ghana Premier League: Player threatens to quit club because he received GHS 10 the whole of last season

Bechem United star man Abenego Tetteh has intimated that he will terminate his contract with the reigning FA Cup champions Bechem United ahead of the start of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

According to the bulky forward, he is ready to mutually end his stay at the club after the Bechem based side failed to fulfilled the promise they made to him, revealing that he received GHS 10 from the club last season.

"I will not waste my time on Bechem United next season. All the promises made by the club management have not been fulfilled as at now," Tetteh told Angel FM. READ MORE: John Boye on target for Sivasspor

"How can a whole club give me GHS 10 after the end of season and not even a coin has been given to me yet.'

"I remember CEO of Angel FM gave us some amount, the club management refused to give me one pesewa of that GHc 5,000. I will terminate my contract and leave the club.'

Tetteh last season scored 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League, and currently he is being targeted by Hearts of Oak Asante Kotoko.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh