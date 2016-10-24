2018 World Cup: Massive boost for Ghana ahead of Egypt clash as injured Andre Ayew returns to action West Ham this week

Ghana has received a massive boost for next month's crucial World Cup qualifying clash with Egypt as injured key midfielder Andre Ayew has been declared fit for the game in Alexandria.

English Premier League side West Ham have declared that their Ghana international player could feature against Chelsea this week.

This means Ayew, a key player for the Black Stars, will be fit to travel with the national team for the qualifying Group E game on 13 November.

West Ham co-chairman David Gold stated on social networking site Twitter that Ayew could feature against Chelsea this week.

This comes after Head of Medical and Sports Science, Stijn Vandenbroucke, wrote on West Ham's official website last week that Ayew has returned to training.

The faltering Hammers will take on English Premier League rivals Chelsea at the London Stadium in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Gold said on Twitter that the deputy Black Stars captain Ayew could feature against the Blues.

Ayew has been out of action for nearly two months and that injury excluded him from Ghana's team that faced Uganda in the opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

His absence is part of the reason given by coach Avram Grant on why the Black Stars were unable to defeat the Cranes in Tamale early this month.

Ayew's presence is a massive confidence boost for Ghana as they need a result in the match in Egypt to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

He is expected to cause problems for the defence of the Egypt national team and help the Black Stars again the desired result.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com