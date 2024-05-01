Ghana Premier League: Bashir Hayford urged Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to own their stadium

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, has issued a stern warning to Ghanaian football giants, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, urging them to prioritize acquiring their own stadium facilities if they aim to reclaim dominance in the domestic league.

Kotoko stage their home games at the Baba Yara while Hearts of Oak have adopted the Accra Sports Stadiums as their home venue.

However, Hayford contends that relying on state-owned facilities places them at a disadvantage due to various factors influencing the local game.

According to the outspoken coach, venues like the Baba Yara Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium serve as near-neutral grounds for other clubs, hindering the competitive advantage of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Hayford, a former Kotoko boss, argues that the absence of consistent training opportunities on state-owned facilities, coupled with security and other conditions, creates an environment that favours opponents.

He contrasts this with clubs possessing private stadia, where visiting teams and referees may face intimidation and unfair treatment.

“As Ghanaians, we must learn to tell the truth, it will be very difficult for teams who do not have their own stadium facility to win the league,” he told Akoma FM.

"Kotoko and Hearts of Oak don’t play at their own venues, but the likes of Samatex, Nsoatreman and Bechem all play at their own stadium facility.

Highlighting examples such as Samatex, Nsoatreman, and Bechem, who all have their own stadium facilities, Hayford underscored the challenges faced by visiting teams at privately owned venues, including intimidation and compromised referee independence.

“When you travel to these privately owned facilities, you really go through a lot of intimidation and the referees can’t be independent. Your chances of winning at such private venues are very slim, unlike the state-owned venues like Accra and Kumasi where security is assured and level playing grounds exist for all competing teams. Hearts and Kotoko must get their own stadium, otherwise winning the league will become difficult," he added.