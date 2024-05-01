ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Premier League: Bashir Hayford urged Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to own their stadium

Football News Ghana Premier League: Bashir Hayford urged Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to own their stadium
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, has issued a stern warning to Ghanaian football giants, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, urging them to prioritize acquiring their own stadium facilities if they aim to reclaim dominance in the domestic league.

Kotoko stage their home games at the Baba Yara while Hearts of Oak have adopted the Accra Sports Stadiums as their home venue.

However, Hayford contends that relying on state-owned facilities places them at a disadvantage due to various factors influencing the local game.

According to the outspoken coach, venues like the Baba Yara Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium serve as near-neutral grounds for other clubs, hindering the competitive advantage of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Hayford, a former Kotoko boss, argues that the absence of consistent training opportunities on state-owned facilities, coupled with security and other conditions, creates an environment that favours opponents.

He contrasts this with clubs possessing private stadia, where visiting teams and referees may face intimidation and unfair treatment.

“As Ghanaians, we must learn to tell the truth, it will be very difficult for teams who do not have their own stadium facility to win the league,” he told Akoma FM.

"Kotoko and Hearts of Oak don’t play at their own venues, but the likes of Samatex, Nsoatreman and Bechem all play at their own stadium facility.

Highlighting examples such as Samatex, Nsoatreman, and Bechem, who all have their own stadium facilities, Hayford underscored the challenges faced by visiting teams at privately owned venues, including intimidation and compromised referee independence.

“When you travel to these privately owned facilities, you really go through a lot of intimidation and the referees can’t be independent. Your chances of winning at such private venues are very slim, unlike the state-owned venues like Accra and Kumasi where security is assured and level playing grounds exist for all competing teams. Hearts and Kotoko must get their own stadium, otherwise winning the league will become difficult," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

AFP - LOIC VENANCE France kicks off May Day rallies a year after pensions backlash

5 minutes ago

AP - Vahid Salemi EU probes Facebook, Instagram over election disinformation concerns

1 hour ago

- Source: Kenya’s devastating floods expose decades of poor urban planning and bad land ma...

2 hours ago

May Day: Were committed to giving you brighter future – NDC assure workers May Day: We’re committed to giving you brighter future – NDC assure workers

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Military officer shot dead over land dispute at Millennium City Kasoa: Military officer shot dead over land dispute at Millennium City

2 hours ago

'It's a digrace for Akufo-Addo gov't' – Aduomi on vote-buying allegations at Ejisu by-election 'It's a digrace for Akufo-Addo gov't' – Aduomi on vote-buying allegations at Eji...

2 hours ago

Yagbonwura was never asked to stand and greet President Akufo-Addo – Chieftaincy Ministry Yagbonwura was never asked to stand and greet President Akufo-Addo – Chieftaincy...

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: We must aggressively reach out to disgruntled NPP members – MP-elect Ejisu by-election: We must ‘aggressively’ reach out to disgruntled NPP members –...

9 hours ago

Well bring back Aduomi to NPP – Stephen Ntim We’ll bring back Aduomi to NPP – Stephen Ntim

14 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Provisional results so far Ejisu by-election: Provisional results so far

Just in....
body-container-line