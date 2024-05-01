GFA: National team appointment is based on who has performed - Henry Asante Twum

01.05.2024 LISTEN

Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stressed that the selection of coaches for the national teams is primarily based on their track record and contributions to the sport.

The GFA recently announced new coaching appointments for both newly established and existing male and female national teams. Notably, former Ghanaian international Godwin Attram was appointed as coach, coinciding with the establishment of the U21 national team.

Speaking with Citi Sports, Asante Twum explained that the Executive Council carefully assesses candidates' resumes to evaluate their achievements and contributions to the sport, as well as their career paths after playing.

"We consider what they have contributed to the sport and what they have pursued after their playing careers. Some transition into coaching or other areas within the industry," Asante Twum said.

He highlighted exceptions like Laryea Kingston, John Pantsil, Don Bortey, Sammy Adjei, Sani Mohammed, and Otto Addo, who have ventured into coaching. Asamoah Gyan, having completed his coaching license B course, is also seen as a potential candidate for coaching opportunities in the future.

"When there are vacancies, the executive council reviews the CVs, their individual achievements, their contributions to the sport, and then determines where they can best fit," Asante Twum added.

Attram, assisted by Nana Yaw Amankwah, brings extensive experience from his playing days with clubs such as Silkeborg IF, PSV Eindhoven, and Accra Great Olympics. The technical team of the U21 squad is tasked with nurturing talent and building a competitive team capable of challenging for trophies on the global stage.

This move aligns with the Ghana football philosophy launched in 2023, aimed at fostering young talent and instilling a culture of excellence from grassroots football upwards.