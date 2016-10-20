Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
20 October 2016

Maidens trio get Black Princesses call-ups for FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Three Black Maidens players have been invited to join the team preparing for this year's FIFA Women's U20 Women's World Cup.

Black Princesses head Mas-Ud Dramani believes captain Sandra Owusu Ansah and defenders Uwaisa Mawia and Philicity Asuako can boost his side.

The trio were impressive for the Maidens at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan where they reached the quarter-final stage.

The FIFA Women's U20 Women's World Cup will be played from 13 November to 03 December.

Sports News

By: Emmanuel Borquaye
